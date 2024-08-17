Russian forces have stormed Pokrovsk front 25 times since Saturday began – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 72 times since the beginning of the day. The most intense fighting is raging on the Pokrovsk front, where Russian troops have made 25 attempts to drive the Ukrainian defenders from their positions.

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian forces stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops four times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Lyptsi. A combat engagement is still ongoing in Vovchansk.

The Russians mounted four attacks on Ukrainian positions on the Kupiansk front. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian attacks near the villages of Berestove and Lozova. Two combat engagements near the settlement of Stelmakhivka are still in progress.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces are continuing their attacks near the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka and Dibrova. There have been 14 combat engagements in this area since the beginning of the day, with five still ongoing. The situation is under the control of Ukrainian forces.

Fighting continues on the Siversk front. The Russians are attempting assaults near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka and Pereizne. They tried to break through Ukrainian defences six times. All attacks have been repelled.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian troops launched four assaults near the town of Chasiv Yar. Three of these engagements are ongoing.

The Toretsk front remains one of the hottest and priority areas of focus for Russian forces, with seven attacks recorded so far. Today, Russian troops have primarily targeted the areas around Pivnichne, Toretsk, and Zalizne, where Ukrainian defenders are putting up strong resistance. Six combat engagements have been reported. Additionally, Russian aircraft launched rocket attacks on the settlement of Kurdiumivka.

The Pokrovsk front has witnessed the highest number of combat engagements. Since the beginning of the day, the Russians have made 25 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Mykolaivka, Zhelanne and Zavitne and launched assaults towards Zelene Pole. Ukraine's defence forces have repelled 25 Russian attacks, and 11 engagements are still in progress. The Russians also struck the settlement of Oleksandropil with rockets.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian troops targeted Ukrainian units nine times, trying to advance near the town of Kostiantynivka. A guided aerial bomb attack was carried out on the settlement of Memryk.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians sought to advance towards Vuhledar, making one unsuccessful attempt.

Ukrainian troops repelled one Russian attack on the Prydniprovske front.

The Russians targeted Zaporizhzhia Oblast with aircraft, dropping three guided aerial bombs near Novodanylivka and launching rockets on Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

