Russia continues to intimidate world with prospect of strikes on Kursk Nuclear Power Plant

The Russian Ministry of Defence is assessing allegations that Ukrainian troops are supposedly preparing to carry out a strike on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) "with due seriousness".

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, citing the Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "The purpose of this provocation is to accuse the Russian Federation of ‘self-attacking’ the plant to create grounds for strikes on Ukraine's nuclear energy facilities.

We consider such actions by the Kyiv regime, with the support of its Western backers, to be a direct and clear violation of the International Convention for the Suppression of Acts of Nuclear Terrorism.

If the Kyiv regime begins to implement criminal plans aimed at creating a man-made disaster in the European part of the continent, with radioactive contamination of vast areas, tough military and military-technical measures will be taken immediately."

Why this is important: This is not the first time that Russia has reported on supposed preparations to strike nuclear power plants, as they have previously threatened to strike the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On 16 August, Russian propagandists and milbloggers were simultaneously spreading rumours that a "dirty bomb" attack on the territory of the Kursk NPP was apparently being planned.

Heorhii Tykhyi, the spokesman for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has denied the Russian propagandists' claims.

