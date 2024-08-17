Cyber specialists of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, together with the hacker group BO Team have paralysed the work of a Russian nuclear weapons development facility near the city of Chelyabinsk by successfully attacking a local Internet provider.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of a successful attack on Vega, the only provider in the town of Snezhinsk, Russia’s Chelyabinsk Oblast, its 1,173 commutators and 10 servers were disabled. The information on Vega's servers was destroyed."

Details: It is reported that a number of strategic companies in the city have been left without internet and communication services for almost a week.

Among them is the All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Technical Physics, a Russian nuclear munitions developer that was connected only to Vega.

"A successful attack in the aggressor's cyberspace allowed us to obtain personal data of employees and an array of other documents of the said plant, which is under sanctions," Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.

The information obtained, in particular, allows Defence Intelligence of Ukraine to identify the mechanisms for circumventing sanctions and the persons involved.

The cyber operation also threatened to disrupt Russia’s state defence procurement, as evidenced by comments on local Telegram channels.

