Estonian Defence Minister lists pros and cons of Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur believes that the Ukrainian military operation in Kursk Oblast has both advantages and disadvantages, saying it must be realised that in such activities, "much depends on how long you can protect your information and not transfer it."

Source: Estonian public broadcaster ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "If Ukraine goes further into Kursk [Oblast], the distances here will be drastically different. And I would describe this as being both positive and negative. Of course, the disadvantage is that they cannot use these weapons; nevertheless, the advantage is that it drives Ukrainians to develop their weapons and missiles," Pevkur said.

Details: He said he understood Ukraine's decision not to notify its allies of the impending offensive in Kursk Oblast.

Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds, commenting on the events in Kursk Oblast, said that the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine had "to a certain extent returned home."

German Major General Christian Freuding, Head of the Bundeswehr's Situation Centre Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defence, praised the decision by Ukrainian forces to launch an offensive on the Russian border.

