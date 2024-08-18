All Sections
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSunday, 18 August 2024, 10:35
Ukrainian aircraft strikes another bridge in Kursk Oblast, Russia – video
Border areas of Ukraine and Russia, where the location of the bridge is marked in red. Photo: Social media

Ukraine’s Air Force has released a video of the destruction of another bridge in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "Kursk front. Another bridge bites the dust!

Air Force aircraft continue to deprive the enemy of their logistical capabilities with high-precision airstrikes, which significantly affects the course of combat operations!

Once again, I am grateful to the pilots for their professionalism and results!"

Details: On 18 August, Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had damaged the second bridge over the Seym River in the village of Zvannoe in Kursk Oblast. It was noted that this bridge was used to supply Russian units on the Kursk front.

Background:

  • The Ukrainian forces destroyed a bridge over the Seym River near the village of Glushkovo in Russia's Kursk Oblast.
  •  Russian military officers note that the only bridge left in the Glushkovo district of Kursk Oblast to supply Russian troops is the one in the village of Karyzh.

