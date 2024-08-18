All Sections
Ukrainian serviceman killed during operation in Kursk Oblast buried in Lviv

STANISLAV POHORILOVSunday, 18 August 2024, 09:42
Funeral procession. Photo: Sadovyi's Facebook

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has announced the death of a Ukrainian soldier in an operation in Kursk Oblast, Russia, whom the townspeople laid to rest the day before. 

Source: Sadovyi on Facebook 

Quote from Sadovyi: "The operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk Oblast has a terrible price. We must realise this and remember those who pay the price." 

Details: Sadovyi said that 30-year-old Ihor Severenchuk, who had been killed in Kursk Oblast, was buried in Lviv. Severenchuk is survived by his parents, wife, son and brother. 

Additionally, citizens of Lviv bid farewell to Liubomyr Kramarivskyi, 43, who was killed in Sumy Oblast. The man has left behind his parents, pregnant wife, one-year-old daughter and brother. 

Another Lviv resident, Heorhii Okul, 44, who was killed in Luhansk Oblast, was also laid to rest. He is survived by his mother, sisters, nephews and girlfriend. 

All the soldiers were buried at the Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, widely famous as a burial site of Ukrainian warriors of the 20th and 21st centuries. 

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not disclosing information about the dead and injured in the operation in Kursk Oblast. 

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is going according to plan, and the Ukrainian foothold there is "growing stronger".

