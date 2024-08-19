All Sections
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast killed person

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 19 August 2024, 06:50
Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast killed person
Aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast

One person has been killed and three others injured, including a child, due to a Russian attack with guided aerial bombs in Bilopillia hromada in Sumy Oblast on 18 August. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Throughout the day, the Russians conducted 89 attacks on border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast. [A total of] 222 explosions were recorded. Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Lebedyn, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhba and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under fire."

Details: There was a guided bomb airstrike in Bilopillia hromada (5 explosions). The airstrike killed one civilian and injured three others, including an 11-year-old child. An FPV drone strike was also recorded (1 explosion).

Velyka Pysarivka hromada was hit by FPV drones (5 explosions). VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades were dropped from UAVs (4 explosions), unguided rockets were launched from a helicopter (eight explosions), and artillery shelling (21 explosions) and mortar fire (32 explosions) were recorded.

Russian forces struck Krasnopillia hromada with artillery (17 explosions), mortars (23 explosions) and multiple-launch rocket systems (10 explosions). In addition, attacks with unguided rockets from a helicopter (9 explosions) and FPV drones (2 explosions) were recorded.

The most intense attacks occurred in the following hromadas: Seredyna-Buda, which was hit by an FPV drone strike (8 explosions), artillery fire (15 explosions) and mortar fire (9 explosions); Shalyhyne, which was struck by artillery (10 explosions) and FPV drones (13 explosions); and Druzhba, which was hit by FPV drones (7 explosions).

