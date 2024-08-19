Russia has lost more than 600,000 soldiers since February 2022
Monday, 19 August 2024, 08:07
Russian forces have lost more than 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost over 600,000 soldiers in total.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 600,470 (+1,120) military personnel;
- 8,513 (+5) tanks;
- 16,495 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,104 (+48) artillery systems;
- 1,165 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 925 (+2) air defence systems;
- 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 13,809 (+57) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,437 (+5) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 23,047 (+55) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,863 (+17) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!