Russia has lost more than 600,000 soldiers since February 2022

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost more than 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost over 600,000 soldiers in total.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 600,470 (+1,120) military personnel;

8,513 (+5) tanks;

16,495 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;

17,104 (+48) artillery systems;

1,165 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

925 (+2) air defence systems;

367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

13,809 (+57) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,437 (+5) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

23,047 (+55) vehicles and tankers;

2,863 (+17) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

