All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia has lost more than 600,000 soldiers since February 2022

Iryna BalachukMonday, 19 August 2024, 08:07
Russia has lost more than 600,000 soldiers since February 2022
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost more than 1,000 soldiers killed and wounded over the past 24 hours, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost over 600,000 soldiers in total.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 19 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 600,470 (+1,120) military personnel;
  • 8,513 (+5) tanks;
  • 16,495 (+15) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 17,104 (+48) artillery systems;
  • 1,165 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 925 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 13,809 (+57) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,437 (+5) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 23,047 (+55) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,863 (+17) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Russia
Russians attack Pokrovsk front 45 times, making advances near Vozdvyzhenka and Novohrodivka
Democratic Senator Kelly says operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast could shift course of the war
UK PM decides to openly admit deployment of British arms in Russia's Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: