Trump boasts his presidential candidacy is allegedly backed by Taylor Swift

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has thanked popular singer Taylor Swift for her alleged endorsement – but it was later revealed that images he posted had been AI-generated.

Details: Trump used his social media platform Truth Social to share several screenshots from X (Twitter) showing women wearing "Swifties for Trump" T-shirts.

There was also an image of Taylor Swift as Uncle Sam saying "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump".

Trump captioned the post: "I accept!"

However, journalists found that only one of the photos was of a real woman, who had appeared on Trump's show The Apprentice. The rest were either AI-generated or taken from a satirical article.

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump’s presidential campaign, did not comment on the post but noted in a statement for Deadline that "Swifties for Trump is a massive movement that grows bigger every single day".

Swift supported current US President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and was highly critical of Trump for his reaction to the protests which started after the murder of George Floyd.

Taylor Swift has not publicly backed either of the candidates in this election cycle, but it is rumoured that she may appear at the Democratic National Convention, which will start on 19 August.

Background: Earlier the US Republican party spread rumours about alleged secret cooperation between Taylor Swift and the White House and the Pentagon.

