All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump boasts his presidential candidacy is allegedly backed by Taylor Swift

Iryna Balachuk, Oleh PavliukMonday, 19 August 2024, 18:00
Trump boasts his presidential candidacy is allegedly backed by Taylor Swift
Photo: European Pravda website

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has thanked popular singer Taylor Swift for her alleged endorsement – but it was later revealed that images he posted had been AI-generated.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Trump used his social media platform Truth Social to share several screenshots from X (Twitter) showing women wearing "Swifties for Trump" T-shirts.

Advertisement:

There was also an image of Taylor Swift as Uncle Sam saying "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump".

Trump captioned the post: "I accept!"

However, journalists found that only one of the photos was of a real woman, who had appeared on Trump's show The Apprentice. The rest were either AI-generated or taken from a satirical article.

Advertisement:

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump’s presidential campaign, did not comment on the post but noted in a statement for Deadline that "Swifties for Trump is a massive movement that grows bigger every single day".

Swift supported current US President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election and was highly critical of Trump for his reaction to the protests which started after the murder of George Floyd.

Taylor Swift has not publicly backed either of the candidates in this election cycle, but it is rumoured that she may appear at the Democratic National Convention, which will start on 19 August.

Background: Earlier the US Republican party spread rumours about alleged secret cooperation between Taylor Swift and the White House and the Pentagon.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpELECTIONS
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Trump
Donald Trump tells Elon Musk how he warned Putin against invading Ukraine
Trump criticises Biden over remarks on Ukraine's NATO membership
Trump's vice-presidential nominee refused to take calls from Ukraine's intelligence chief and Air Force chief – WP
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: