Operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast would have been called unrealistic, so it was kept secret – Zelenskyy

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 19 August 2024, 21:22
Operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast would have been called unrealistic, so it was kept secret – Zelenskyy
Photo: the Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has explained that Kyiv did not warn the world about the preparation of the offensive in Kursk Oblast in Russia because it might have seemed unrealistic.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting of the heads of the foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine

Quote: "Just a few months ago, upon hearing that we were planning such an operation in Kursk Oblast, many representatives of the international community would have said that it was unrealistic and it crossed Russia’s main red line.

This is why nobody had been informed about our preparations. Now the real success speaks for itself: our active defensive actions on the other side of the border and Putin’s inability to protect his territory from our defensive actions of this kind are very telling."

Details: Zelenskyy explains that a very important ideological change is happening at the moment: "The whole naïve illusory concept of Russia’s so-called red lines, which prevailed in some partners’ assessment of the war, crumbled somewhere near Sudzha over these few days."

Quote: "When our Ukrainian defenders act like this, decisively and bravely, and when the operation is indeed well-prepared, Putin has no choice. And now the world sees that it is realistic, that it really works. Not only in the temporarily occupied territory of our country but in the territory of Russia as well. The world sees that everything in this war depends only on courage – our courage, and the courage of our partners."

