Explosions have been heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast during an air raid on the night of 19-20 August.

Source: Suspilne Khmelnytskyi

Details: Suspilne’s correspondents reported hearing explosions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast after 02:00.

An air-raid warning was issued in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 00:50.

