All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians start construction along Crimean Bridge: looks like parallel bridge – photos

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 20 August 2024, 16:23
Russians start construction along Crimean Bridge: looks like parallel bridge – photos
Construction near the Kerch Bridge, August 2024. Satellite image: @HWTNV

The Russians in Crimea are building a parallel structure, likely a second bridge, near the Kerch Bridge.

Source: the Militarnyi website; the Krimskiy Veter Telegram-group

Details: Photos showing builders driving steel piles for this construction emerged back at the beginning of August. Booms on both sides of the bridge construction can clearly be seen in the satellite images.

Advertisement:
 
Building of a new structure near the Kerch Bridge, August 2024. Photo: Krimskiy Veter

The new construction’s purpose is likely to protect the bridge from potential Ukrainian attacks.

The Crimean Bridge has a strategic significance and is a symbol of Russia imposing its will onto occupied Crimea. It also has a tactical value as a part of supply routes go through it.

In May the Russians added fortifications around the Kerch Bridge for protection from Ukrainian naval drones. Fencing sections of barges were established for protection. The occupiers likely think that this can protect the construction from Ukrainian naval drones which have a powerful attack part for blowing such constructions up.

Advertisement:

Earlier the occupiers put up protective buoyant fences around the Kerch Bridge. The first fences were made of special anti-sabotage booms. Such constructions are designed for the protection from surface and underwater drones.

However, such fences are torn by storms from barrels with cables. Recently tied plastic barrels this fencing was made of were washed up on the embankment of the city of Kerch.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kerch BridgeCrimea
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Kerch Bridge
Russians claim Crimean Bridge was attacked by 12 ATACMS missiles
Russians suspend traffic on Crimean Bridge, local channels report explosions near Kerch – video
Russians are building fortifications near Crimean bridge
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: