Russians start construction along Crimean Bridge: looks like parallel bridge – photos

The Russians in Crimea are building a parallel structure, likely a second bridge, near the Kerch Bridge.

Source: the Militarnyi website; the Krimskiy Veter Telegram-group

Details: Photos showing builders driving steel piles for this construction emerged back at the beginning of August. Booms on both sides of the bridge construction can clearly be seen in the satellite images.

Building of a new structure near the Kerch Bridge, August 2024. Photo: Krimskiy Veter

The new construction’s purpose is likely to protect the bridge from potential Ukrainian attacks.

The Crimean Bridge has a strategic significance and is a symbol of Russia imposing its will onto occupied Crimea. It also has a tactical value as a part of supply routes go through it.

In May the Russians added fortifications around the Kerch Bridge for protection from Ukrainian naval drones. Fencing sections of barges were established for protection. The occupiers likely think that this can protect the construction from Ukrainian naval drones which have a powerful attack part for blowing such constructions up.

Earlier the occupiers put up protective buoyant fences around the Kerch Bridge. The first fences were made of special anti-sabotage booms. Such constructions are designed for the protection from surface and underwater drones.

However, such fences are torn by storms from barrels with cables. Recently tied plastic barrels this fencing was made of were washed up on the embankment of the city of Kerch.

