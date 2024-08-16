All Sections
Eight more Ukrainian children brought home from Russia and occupied territories

Vira ShurmakevychFriday, 16 August 2024, 20:00
Eight more Ukrainian children brought home from Russia and occupied territories
Eight children have been brought back from the occupied territories of Ukraine and Russia. Stock photo: Artur Verkhovetskiy/Depositphotos

Eight more children have been brought back to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, citing the Save Ukraine charity

Details: One of the rescued children is a 16-year-old girl from Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast who moved to Russia with her father in 2021. Tragically, he died in a car accident.

Quote from the ministry: "Despite the Russian authorities' attempts to persuade the girl to stay and be looked after by Russian nationals, she wanted to return home. Fortunately, she was safely delivered to her mother."

Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, announced on 15 August that two Ukrainian families with three boys had been brought back from the temporarily controlled left (east) bank of Kherson Oblast. The oldest is 17 and the youngest only 10.

They are now safe, beginning to adjust to a life free of Russian control, and receiving the professional help they need.

Ukrainian families with six children recently left Russian-occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts. The families say they were pressured to obtain Russian documents, and their children were forced to attend Russian schools.

