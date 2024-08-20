All Sections
Five people, including a child, injured in Russian attacks on Kherson

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 20 August 2024, 19:22
Five people, including a child, injured in Russian attacks on Kherson
The city of Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Five people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson on Tuesday evening.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 70-year-old man who was in a car was hit by a Russian drone. He sustained a blast injury, a head injury, concussion, and a shrapnel wound to his face.

A 36-year-old resident of Kherson was also injured in the Russian attack, suffering a blast injury and concussion.

Quote: "At about 18:00 the occupiers dropped an explosive from a drone on a civilian in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

A 53-year-old man suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition."

Update: The local authorities later reported that a local resident was injured in a Russian attack on Kherson’s Korabelnyi district.

He made his own way to the hospital to seek help. The man, 30, was diagnosed with a blast injury and concussion.

Update at 20:25: It was later reported that a 14-year-old boy was injured in the latest attack on the Dniprovskyi district. He was wounded in the torso and leg, and was taken to hospital.

