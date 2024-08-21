Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration has reported that Ukrainian air defence was responding to a Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 20-21 August.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence assets and personnel are shooting down the targets."

Advertisement:

Background: On the evening of 20 August, Russian forces launched attack UAVs on Ukraine from the south.

Support UP or become our patron!