Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast
Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 02:32
Kyiv Oblast Military Administration has reported that Ukrainian air defence was responding to a Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 20-21 August.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence assets and personnel are shooting down the targets."
Background: On the evening of 20 August, Russian forces launched attack UAVs on Ukraine from the south.
