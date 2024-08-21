Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 60 artillery systems in one day
Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 07:38
Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded, 4 tanks, 21 armoured combat vehicles and 60 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 603,010 (+1,210) military personnel;
- 8,522 (+4) tanks;
- 16,542 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,216 (+60) artillery systems;
- 1,166 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 928 (+2) air defence systems;
- 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 13,902 (+38) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,442 (+4) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 23,221 (+79) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,887 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
