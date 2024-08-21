Russia loses 1,210 soldiers and 60 artillery systems in one day

Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of UKraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded, 4 tanks, 21 armoured combat vehicles and 60 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 603,010 (+1,210) military personnel;

8,522 (+4) tanks;

16,542 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

17,216 (+60) artillery systems;

1,166 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

928 (+2) air defence systems;

367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

13,902 (+38) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,442 (+4) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

23,221 (+79) vehicles and tankers;

2,887 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

