UK intelligence reports personnel shortages in Russian Armed Forces amid Ukrainian incursion in Kursk

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 21 August 2024, 12:48
UK intelligence reports personnel shortages in Russian Armed Forces amid Ukrainian incursion in Kursk
Entrance to Kursk Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia is employing units in Kursk Oblast whose personnel are not fighting for their intended purpose, which could reduce Russia's ability to regain the territories controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 21 August on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK Defence Ministry cites a report from the Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), which highlights that one of the units defending against the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk Oblast is a specialised motorised rifle regiment formed from personnel of Russia's Aerospace Forces (VKS), which is an unusual occurrence.

This motorised rifle regiment, formed in May 2024 and subordinated to the Northern Group of the Russian Armed Forces, consists of personnel who previously served in specialised roles, such as early warning radar operators and crew members of  long-range heavy bomber regiments.

The UK Ministry of Defence believes that the diversion of personnel from these previously priority areas likely reflects an ongoing personnel shortage in Russia.

By being deployed as infantry, these personnel are being misused, which could further reduce Russia's ability to regain territory in Kursk Oblast.

Russia is continuing to create new units and recruit more personnel to support its large-scale attrition warfare against Ukraine.

High casualty rates mean that Russia needs to constantly replenish infantry personnel on the battlefield, which will likely continue to constrain Russia's ability to form units with higher levels of combat capability.

Background: Meanwhile, the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency believes that Ukraine and Russia do not have sufficient military resources to conduct major offensive operations, which may indicate that both sides are heading towards a stalemate.

Earlier, the United States recorded the redeployment of a small Russian force to the territory of Kursk Oblast.

