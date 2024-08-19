UK government responds to Zelenskyy's comments on slowdown in support from London

The UK government has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to Ukraine in response to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about a slowdown in support from the UK.

Source: Reuters, citing a spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In a video address on 17 August, Zelenskyy stressed that the UK has demonstrated genuine leadership throughout the war – in terms of arms, politics, and support for Ukrainian society. However, he noted that support had slowed down.

A spokesperson for the UK prime minister noted in response that Keir Starmer remains "absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine".

"In terms of our support, again, it is unwavering," the spokesperson emphasised.

They added that the UK government's stance on Ukraine's use of UK-supplied Storm Shadow long-range missiles has not changed.

Background:

According to media reports, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Defence Secretary John Healey have decided to be more open about Ukraine's use of UK-supplied weapons in its offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

London was quick to acknowledge Ukraine's use of British Challenger 2 tanks in Kursk Oblast.

On 15 August, the UK Defence Ministry confirmed that Ukrainian forces are permitted to use British weapons on Russian territory for self-defence, with the exception of striking deep inside Russia with Storm Shadow long-range missiles.

