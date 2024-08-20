The United States has spotted the redeployment of some Russian forces to Kursk Oblast, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been conducting an offensive for two weeks now.

Source: Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder at a briefing on 20 August, European Pravda reports

Details: Ryder said that the US does see signs that the Russians are redeploying some forces to Kursk Oblast to respond to the Ukrainian offensive.

He stressed that Russia has faced difficulties since the start of the operation in Kursk.

"Generally speaking, though, Russia has really struggled to respond (to the offensive - ed.), and you continue to see some Ukrainian advances," the Pentagon spokesperson added.

Ryder refused to specify whether the Russian forces were being redeployed from Ukraine or from other parts of Russia.

There were unofficial reports that Moscow had deployed "thousands" of troops from the line of contact in Ukraine to Kursk Oblast.

The United States officially refuses to assess the events in Kursk Oblast, but the Congress calls the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operation "historic" and one that could change the course of the war.

