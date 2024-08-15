UK intelligence on how Russia's annual Army Forum changed in 2024

Russia held its annual Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum in Moscow earlier this week with some changes.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 15 August on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The event, which includes an arms sales exhibition, usually attracts Russian and foreign defence manufacturers.

Advertisement:

However, international attendance has decreased since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The event was held alongside Russiaʼs International Army Games in previous years but was called off again this year.

The event was opened by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Russian Defence Minister Belousov. Belousov stated that the "special military operation" [as the war against Ukraine is called in Russia – ed.] in Ukraine is an "armed conflict between Russia and the collective West".

Advertisement:

This year's shortened forum focused on attracting business delegates from the defence industries rather than the general public as in the past.

The event was attended by various national delegations, including those from Belarus, Iran and North Korea. Iran and North Korea are significant arms suppliers to Russia.

Russian arms manufacturers are under pressure to increase production to support the war in Ukraine. Some foreign sales contracts to key international partners have been postponed due to the need to supply the Russian Armed Forces.

Background:

UK intelligence analysed the situation in the Russian army and reported a likely shortage of drinking water.

The UK Ministry of Defence also published satellite images of some buildings destroyed by Russia in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Support UP or become our patron!