Parliament allows deferral of mobilisation for close relatives of dead or missing Ukrainian defenders

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has backed a bill postponing mobilisation for close relatives of Ukrainian defenders who have been killed or are missing in action.

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, who noted that 310 MPs voted in favour of the draft law

Details: The bill provides for the deferral of mobilisation for individuals whose close relatives, including full or half-siblings, were killed while engaged in hostilities during martial law or are missing in action.

Following recent amendments to the law, postponement was only possible for full siblings, but now half-siblings (brothers and sisters who share only one parent) are also covered.

An explanatory note to draft law No. 11391 reads: "Article 23 of Law No. 10449 on mobilisation was amended to remove the terms ‘... (half) brother/sister’ from the section specifying those exempt from mobilisation. The reasoning behind this amendment is unknown.

However, this amendment caused great pain to many families who lost their loved ones in the war. The families who have requested that the Mobilisation Law be amended to reinstate the deleted provision believe it is beyond their ability to send a second son to war after their first was killed."

