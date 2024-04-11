​​Ukrainian Parliament votes for amendments to mobilisation bill

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has passed as a whole the bill on issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos (Voice) party, on Telegram

Quote: "As amended by the [parliamentary] committee [for defence, security and intelligence]. All 31 adopted amendments received [enough] votes for confirmation. No intrigue apart from [the vote on] the amendment on [removing the provision about] demobilisation (there are 227 [votes, with 226 required to pass the amendment]).

We don't know yet whether someone will introduce a resolution for the Speaker to block it."

Details: 283 MPs supported the bill.

Votes by factions:

Servant of the People – 192

European Solidarity – 0

Batkivshchyna (Motherland) – 2

Platform for Life and Peace – 18

Holos (Voice) – 16

Restoration – 16

For the Future – 12

Dovira (Trust) – 15

Non-aligned MPs – 12

The accompanying documents indicate that this law comes into effect one month from the day following its publication, except for paragraphs 12 and 13 of subparagraph 2 of section 8 of this law (regarding amendments to the fourth and fifth parts of Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilisation Training and Mobilisation"), which come into effect eight months from the day following the publication of this law.

Background:

On 7 February, the Verkhovna Rada passed the government’s mobilisation bill on the first reading.

On 9 April, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence completed its work on the second reading of the mobilisation bill and declared it ready for consideration in Parliament.

On the same day, it became known that the committee had removed provisions on demobilisation and the rotation of military personnel from the government's mobilisation bill. The removal of the demobilisation issue from the draft law was initiated by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This news has been updated since publication.

