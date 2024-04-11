All Sections
​​Ukrainian Parliament votes for amendments to mobilisation bill

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 11 April 2024, 10:46
​​Ukrainian Parliament votes for amendments to mobilisation bill
The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has passed as a whole the bill on issues of mobilisation, military registration and military service.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos (Voice) party, on Telegram

Quote: "As amended by the [parliamentary] committee [for defence, security and intelligence]. All 31 adopted amendments received [enough] votes for confirmation. No intrigue apart from [the vote on] the amendment on [removing the provision about] demobilisation (there are 227 [votes, with 226 required to pass the amendment]).

We don't know yet whether someone will introduce a resolution for the Speaker to block it."

Details: 283 MPs supported the bill.

Votes by factions:

  • Servant of the People – 192
  • European Solidarity – 0
  • Batkivshchyna (Motherland) – 2
  • Platform for Life and Peace – 18
  • Holos (Voice) – 16
  • Restoration – 16
  • For the Future – 12
  • Dovira (Trust) – 15
  • Non-aligned MPs – 12

The accompanying documents indicate that this law comes into effect one month from the day following its publication, except for paragraphs 12 and 13 of subparagraph 2 of section 8 of this law (regarding amendments to the fourth and fifth parts of Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilisation Training and Mobilisation"), which come into effect eight months from the day following the publication of this law.

Background:

This news has been updated since publication.

