Russian army kills 65-year-old man in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast – photos
Wednesday, 21 August 2024, 22:32
Russian forces struck the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 21 August, killing a man.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Today in the evening the enemy struck the city from tube artillery, killing a 65-year-old man.
Three private houses, three residential buildings, three administrative buildings, two production premises, three power lines, a gas pipe and three cars have been damaged."
Details: Filashkin reminded locals that they should evacuate from settlements in Donetsk Oblast due to constant Russian attacks.
