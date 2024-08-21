Russian army kills 65-year-old man in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast – photos

Russian forces struck the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 21 August, killing a man.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Today in the evening the enemy struck the city from tube artillery, killing a 65-year-old man.

Three private houses, three residential buildings, three administrative buildings, two production premises, three power lines, a gas pipe and three cars have been damaged."

Photo: social media of Filashkin

Details: Filashkin reminded locals that they should evacuate from settlements in Donetsk Oblast due to constant Russian attacks.

