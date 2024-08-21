All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian army kills 65-year-old man in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast – photos

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 21 August 2024, 22:32
Russian army kills 65-year-old man in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast – photos
Photo: social media of Filashkin

Russian forces struck the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 21 August, killing a man.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Today in the evening the enemy struck the city from tube artillery, killing a 65-year-old man.

Advertisement:

Three private houses, three residential buildings, three administrative buildings, two production premises, three power lines, a gas pipe and three cars have been damaged."

 
Photo: social media of Filashkin
 
Photo: social media of Filashkin

Details: Filashkin reminded locals that they should evacuate from settlements in Donetsk Oblast due to constant Russian attacks.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Donetsk Oblastattackcasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Two civilians killed in morning Russian attack on Ukrainsk and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast
DeepState reports Russian advance in 3 settlements of Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces kill 1 and injure 4 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
18:45
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discusses restoration of power system after Russian attack
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: