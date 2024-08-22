All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 August 2024, 12:21
Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: the Office of the President of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited Sumy Oblast, that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had captured another settlement in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote by Zelenskyy: "I visited the border areas of Sumy Oblast and held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration."

Advertisement:

Details: Syrskyi reported that one more settlement in a designated area of Kursk Oblast was claimed by Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainian soldiers also captured some Russian soldiers, replenishing the exchange pool.

Syrskyi reported on operative situations all over the battlefield, mainly on its hottest spots. He added that the steps were being taken to strengthen the Ukrainian defences on the Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, described the situation in Sumy Oblast after the beginning of the Kursk operation. As a result of the operation, the number of Russian attacks from tubed weapons decreased, as well as the number of casualties among civilians. It also created an opportunity to repair the power infrastructure in safer conditions and prepare it for the beginning of the heating season.

During the meeting, coordination of actions between the military, the police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was discussed, specifically for the organisation of humanitarian convoys to the designated areas of Kursk Oblast.

Background: As of 20 August, Ukrainian forces controlled more than 1,260 sq km of territory and 93 settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyOleksandr SyrskyiKursk Oblast
Advertisement:

Telegram app founder Durov detained in France

Russians launch missile strikes on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv

Zelenskyy confers awards upon Summer Olympics winners and gets world champion's belt from Usyk as gift

Ukraine's Energy Minister comments on information about supposedly disrupted talks with Russia on halting attacks on energy infrastructure

Poland to replace ambassador to Ukraine on 1 September

Polish president confident that Ukraine will soon win war against Russia

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast: combat work continues
Zelenskyy discusses new law on spiritual independence with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew
Zelenskyy meets with entrepreneurs in Kropyvnytskyi to discuss support for business – photo
RECENT NEWS
08:42
Russians hit hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, overnight: foreign journalists injured
08:26
Telegram app founder Durov detained in France
08:20
Russia loses 1,190 more soldiers in war against Ukraine
08:00
Ukrainian defenders destroy 8 Shahed UAVs and prevent Russian missiles from "reaching their targets"
07:46
Ability to strike at targets in Russia's rear is crucial for Ukraine – ISW
06:30
Three people killed and nine injured in attacks on Sumy Oblast over 24 hours
04:34
Russians claim large-scale attack on Belgorod Oblast
04:06
Russians launch missile strikes on Kharkiv and Chuhuiv
03:58
DeepState analysts report Russian advance near 4 settlements and in 1 town in Donetsk Oblast
01:58
Russians continue to pillage mines in occupied Luhansk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: