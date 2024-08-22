Ukrainian forces capture another settlement in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has informed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who visited Sumy Oblast, that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had captured another settlement in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Quote by Zelenskyy: "I visited the border areas of Sumy Oblast and held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration."

Details: Syrskyi reported that one more settlement in a designated area of Kursk Oblast was claimed by Ukrainian forces. The Ukrainian soldiers also captured some Russian soldiers, replenishing the exchange pool.

Syrskyi reported on operative situations all over the battlefield, mainly on its hottest spots. He added that the steps were being taken to strengthen the Ukrainian defences on the Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts in Donetsk Oblast.

Volodymyr Artiukh, head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, described the situation in Sumy Oblast after the beginning of the Kursk operation. As a result of the operation, the number of Russian attacks from tubed weapons decreased, as well as the number of casualties among civilians. It also created an opportunity to repair the power infrastructure in safer conditions and prepare it for the beginning of the heating season.

During the meeting, coordination of actions between the military, the police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was discussed, specifically for the organisation of humanitarian convoys to the designated areas of Kursk Oblast.

Background: As of 20 August, Ukrainian forces controlled more than 1,260 sq km of territory and 93 settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

