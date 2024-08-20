All Sections
Ukrainian forces control 1,260 sq km and 93 settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 20 August 2024, 17:58
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: from his Facebook page

As of 20 August, Ukrainian forces control more than 1,260 sq km of territory and 93 settlements in Kursk Oblast, Russia.

Source: video address by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, broadcast in the joint 24/7 national newscast

Quote: "A grouping of the Defence Forces of Ukraine is conducting an offensive defence on the Kursk front with the goal of creating a security zone and stopping the attacks on civilian facilities in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast from the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as staying ahead of the enemy.

Over the period of the offensive operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced from 28 to 35 km deep into Russian defences on the territory of Kursk Oblast, captured 1,263 sq km of territory, and gained control over 93 settlements."

Read also: Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi's raid: how the Ukrainian offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast is progressing and what to expect next

Details: Syrskyi stated that the Russians are conducting a manoeuvre defence, attempting to prevent Ukrainian units from advancing further into Russian territory, reinforcing their own groupings, and deploying troops from other fronts.

"Further actions of our forces on this front will depend on the development of the operational situation," Syrskyi added.

Kursk OblastOleksandr Syrskyi
