Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack in Cherkasy Oblast

Ukrainian air defence responded to a Russian ballistic missile attack in Cherkasy Oblast (the country's centre) on the night of 22-23 August.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote: "Air defence is responding to the attack in the oblast. The danger remains high."

Details: Suspilne journalists noted that two explosions had occurred in Cherkasy Oblast.

Update: The all-clear was given at 01:19.

Background: On the night of 22-23 August, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and several oblasts due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks.

