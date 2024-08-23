Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian attack in Cherkasy Oblast
Friday, 23 August 2024, 01:03
Ukrainian air defence responded to a Russian ballistic missile attack in Cherkasy Oblast (the country's centre) on the night of 22-23 August.
Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne, a Ukrainian public broadcaster
Quote: "Air defence is responding to the attack in the oblast. The danger remains high."
Details: Suspilne journalists noted that two explosions had occurred in Cherkasy Oblast.
Update: The all-clear was given at 01:19.
Background: On the night of 22-23 August, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and several oblasts due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks.
