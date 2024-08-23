Latvia prepares to send largest batch of drones to Ukraine

Latvia has prepared the largest batch of drones from local manufacturers so far to be sent to Ukraine.

Source: Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds on X (Twitter)

Details: Sprūds noted that Latvia is preparing to transfer a batch of 1,400 drones to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"The largest batch from Latvian manufacturers, 1,400 drones, is ready to be shipped to Ukraine. This completes the Ministry of Defence's purchase of more than 2,700 drones from Latvian companies for Ukraine", Sprūds said.

He added that in total, Latvia has provided Ukraine with 3,000 combat drones of various types and characteristics as part of the drone coalition.

"Together with Latvian companies, we will continue to provide support until Ukraine's victory", Sprūds said.

Advertisement:

Background:

Last week, Sprūds announced the transfer of about 500 Latvian-made drones to Ukraine.

It was reported that Latvia and Germany had agreed to jointly purchase drones to support Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Latvia would work with Ukraine to increase the production of drones as part of the drone coalition.

Support UP or become our patron!