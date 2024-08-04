All Sections
Swedish and German air forces intercept Russian fighters near Latvia

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 August 2024, 14:00

The military aircraft of the German Air Force, along with their Swedish counterparts, were scrambled into the air the day before due to Russian jets approaching Latvia's borders.

Source: Bild, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: German and Swedish aircraft were dispatched into international airspace over the Baltic Sea due to the presence of Russian fighter jets off the coast of Latvia, which were first unidentified.

Two German Eurofighter fighters and two Swedish aircraft took to the skies as a precaution to make contact with the Russian pilots as they flew towards Latvia.

Russian planes were reportedly flying in conjunction with exercises involving Russian vessels.

According to a German Air Force spokesman, Russian planes had their transponders switched off, and the pilots did not react to radio calls.

Furthermore, the aircraft's flight plan was not communicated in advance, as is customary in the Baltic Sea region.

Earlier it was reported that two of US Air Force's B-52H strategic bombers had arrived in Romania and would be dispatched from the country for the first time.

In July, Finnish and Swedish pilots intercepted Russian fighter jets over the Baltic Sea.

Subjects: LatviaRussiaSwedenGermany
