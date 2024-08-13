All Sections
Latvia supplies Ukraine with 500 drones – photos

Ivanna KostinaTuesday, 13 August 2024, 16:44
Photo: Andris Spruds on Twitter (X)

Andris Spruds, Minister of Defence of Latvia, has reported the delivery of another package of drones to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Spruds on X (Twitter)

Details: The drones are being supplied to Ukraine within the framework of the drone coalition.

Quote: "Another drone package is ready! About 500 Latvia-produced drones will help Ukrainian perform various combat missions."

Recently it was reported that Latvia had prepared another batch of aid for Ukraine consisting of 2,500 UAVs which would be provided gradually within the course of July within the framework of the drone coalition.

Before that it was revealed that Latvia and Germany had reached an agreement regarding a joint procurement of drones as aid for Ukraine.

Earlier Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, stated that Latvia would increase drone production within the framework of the drone coalition jointly with Ukraine.

Latvia
