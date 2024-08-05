Public support for reception of refugees from Ukraine in Latvia has significantly decreased

The results of an opinion poll conducted by Rait Custom Research Baltic on behalf of the State Chancellery show that support for the reception of Ukrainian refugees in Latvia has decreased.

Source: European Pravda, citing Baltic states news website Delfi

Details: The survey data shows that less than half, or 48%, of Latvian residents aged 18 to 75 support the reception of Ukrainian refugees in Latvia.

In March 2024, 60.1% of Latvian residents supported the reception of Ukrainian refugees, compared to 52% in November last year. This shows that support has statistically significantly decreased after the surge in March.

However, compared to the March poll, the share of the population in favour of Ukraine's accession to NATO remained stable: 45% in June and 46% in March.

The same level of support is observed for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. 45% of respondents supported Ukraine's accession to the EU in June and 46% in March.

The survey involved 1,005 Latvian residents aged 18-75.

Background:

Ukraine's rapid accession to the European Union has the lowest support in Czechia among the four Visegrád Group countries (Czechia, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia).

Another poll showed that half of Hungarians are against the EU providing any assistance to Ukraine.

A Eurobarometer poll in May showed that in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine, the vast majority of EU residents agree that humanitarian support should be provided to those affected by the war and that Ukrainian refugees should be accepted in EU countries.

