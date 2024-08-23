Pokrovsk front is hottest spot of combat zone, Russians attack Ukrainian forces 20 times – Ukraine's General Staff

As of 16:00 on 23 August, the Russians have attacked the positions of the defence forces of Ukraine almost 80 times, mostly on the Pokrovsk front where the Russians tried to attack Ukrainian forces 20 times, and 9 combat clashes are still ongoing.

Source: the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "As of now the enemy has attacked the positions of the defence forces of Ukraine 79 times. The Russians are most active on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts where more than a third of the attacks were carried out.

The border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts keep suffering from Russian artillery attacks. There is also information that today [on 23 August – ed.] the enemy aircraft launched 14 airstrikes using 20 guided aerial bombs on the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Hlyboke, Starytsi and Vovchansk four times. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched nine attacks. Ukrainian defenders are repelling Russian assaults near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing. The Russians are actively deploying aircraft; they have dropped 10 guided aerial bombs near the settlements of Novoosynove, Bohuslavka and Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian units keep constantly attacking the districts of the settlements of Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Torske and Terny. Since the beginning of the day Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian attacks there. A fight is ongoing near Terny.

The fighting continued on the Siversk front, where the Russians carried out seven attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka and Spirne, trying to capture Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian forces repelled all attacks.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted four assault actions near the settlement of Ivanivske and Kalynivka. Two combat clashes are ongoing near Kalynivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out five attacks. They attacked areas near the settlements of Nelipivka and Toretsk. Ukrainian forces have repelled three attacks, two more are ongoing. Russian aircraft launched airstrikes on the settlement of Druzhba with non-guided aerial missiles.

The hottest spot of the combat zone is the Pokrovsk front. Since the beginning of the day the Russians have attempted to attack Ukrainian forces 20 times near the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Ptyche and Zelene Pole. Ukrainian forces repelled 11 Russian attacks, deterring the pressure. Nine more clashes are still ongoing.

The situation is also complicated on the Kurakhove front, where the Russians attacked Ukrainian units 15 times and tried to advance near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Karlivka. The fighting is ongoing in five locations.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted offensives on the positions of Ukrainian forces seven times. Three Russian attacks were repelled near Vuhledar, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka, the fighting is ongoing near Vodiane.

The Russians have not been active on other fronts, but have deployed bombardment aircraft and fighter jets, attacking Ukrainian positions and settlements with artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems.

