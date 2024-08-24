Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk front, where 44 assaults occur in one day

A total of 149 combat clashes have taken place on the front over the past day, with the most intense fighting occurring on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 24 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, seven combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, 20 battles occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Makiivka, Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Torske and Terny.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near Vyimka, Bilohorivka and Spirne.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka and Ivanivske. The situation remains under control.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by assault aircraft, tried to advance near the settlements of Nelipivka and Toretsk nine times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 44 Russian attacks. The Russians are trying to advance towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Ptyche and Zelene Pole.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Karlivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defence lines 16 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians made 11 attempts to capture Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions, but they continued to systematically launch airstrikes and attack civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian settlements.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv Oblast, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting reconnaissance activities.

Ukrainian forces are continuing their operations on the Kursk front.

