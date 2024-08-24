All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk front, where 44 assaults occur in one day

Anastasia ProtzSaturday, 24 August 2024, 09:10
Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk front, where 44 assaults occur in one day
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A total of 149 combat clashes have taken place on the front over the past day, with the most intense fighting occurring on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 24 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, seven combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, 20 battles occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Makiivka, Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Torske and Terny.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks near Vyimka, Bilohorivka and Spirne.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 Russian attempts to advance near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka and Ivanivske. The situation remains under control.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by assault aircraft, tried to advance near the settlements of Nelipivka and Toretsk nine times.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 44 Russian attacks. The Russians are trying to advance towards the settlements of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Ptyche and Zelene Pole.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka, Krasnohorivka and Karlivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defence lines 16 times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians made 11 attempts to capture Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vodiane and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions, but they continued to systematically launch airstrikes and attack civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian settlements.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

On the border with Chernihiv Oblast, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, conducting reconnaissance activities.

Ukrainian forces are continuing their operations on the Kursk front.

Support UP or become our patron!

General StaffArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
General Staff
Pokrovsk front is hottest spot of combat zone, Russians attack Ukrainian forces 20 times – Ukraine's General Staff
144 clashes across war zone over past 24 hours, over third of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
Ukrainian forces strike Russian S-300 missile system in Rostov Oblast overnight
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: