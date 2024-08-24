Russians destroy local history museum in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian troops have destroyed the local history museum in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The building caught fire and burned to the ground as a result of a missile strike.

Source: National Police of Ukraine; press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Corrected: Initially, Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported that "the invaders destroyed the memorial house-museum and estate of the family of Nestor Makhno in Huliaipole". However, the text of the post was later updated to "the invaders destroyed a local history museum in Huliaipole," as shown by the edit history on Facebook.

Details: During the day on 23 August, Russians struck nine settlements in Polohy and Vasylivka districts 306 times. Russian troops used aircraft, MLRS, tanks, artillery and UAVs.

The Russians targeted Bilenke in Zaporizhzhia district, and Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Robotyne, Malynivka, and Preobrazhenka in Polohy district.

No civilians were injured during the attack.

Police documented the aftermath of the Russian attacks.

An infrastructure facility and several houses were damaged in the village of Bilenke as a result of a drone attack.

A historical monument, the local history museum, was destroyed in Huliaipole during a night attack. The building caught fire as a result of a projectile hit and burned to the ground. Civilian households and outbuildings were also damaged, and personal property was destroyed.

Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Police

Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Police

Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Police

Quote: "The National Police and Security Service of Ukraine investigators have collected evidence of war crimes. Based on the materials, criminal proceedings have been opened under Art. 438.1 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine."

