Ukraine's parliament urges world to recognise 1944 Crimean Tatar genocide and put pressure on Russia

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) has addressed foreign governments and parliaments on the 80th anniversary of the Crimean Tatar genocide in 1944.

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the Holos (Voice) party

Details: 317 MPs voted in favour of the resolution.

The Verkhovna Rada called on foreign governments and parliaments, international organisations, and parliamentary assemblies to recognise the 1944 deportation of the Crimean Tatars from Crimea as an act of genocide against the Crimean Tatar people and to join in commemorating its victims on 18 May.

Ukraine’s Parliament also called on them to condemn the criminal actions of the USSR's totalitarian regime aimed at orchestrating genocide, and to recognise the Russian Federation's large-scale unprovoked armed aggression against Ukraine as a continuation of Russia's genocidal imperial policy, which aims to colonise Ukraine and enslave the Ukrainian people.

Quote: "[We call on them – ed.] to demand that the Russian Federation, as a member state of the United Nations and a permanent member of the UN Security Council that is systematically failing to fulfil its duties, should abolish the unlawful restrictions on the right of the Crimean Tatar people to conserve their representative institutions, in particular, to implement the judgment of the UN International Court of Justice that the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people should resume its work, and to take an active part in the implementation of the Peace Formula of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (the Ukrainian Peace Formula), including where it pertains to the release by the Russian Federation of all persons deprived of their personal freedom as a result of [its] armed aggression against Ukraine, including representatives of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people, and the complete de-occupation of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine in order to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine and the security of the whole world."

