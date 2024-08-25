All Sections
Russia loses 1,190 more soldiers in war against Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 08:20
A Ukrainian rocket artillery piece. Stock photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,190 more soldiers (both killed and wounded), 5 tanks and 47 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 607,680 (+1,190) military personnel;
  • 8,547 (+5) tanks;
  • 16,631 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 17,396 (+47) artillery systems;
  • 1,171 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 936 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 14,095 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,444 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 23,475 (+92) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,928 (+17) special vehicles and other equipment.

