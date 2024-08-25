Russia loses 1,190 more soldiers in war against Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,190 more soldiers (both killed and wounded), 5 tanks and 47 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 607,680 (+1,190) military personnel;

8,547 (+5) tanks;

16,631 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;

17,396 (+47) artillery systems;

1,171 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

936 (+1) air defence systems;

367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

14,095 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,444 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

23,475 (+92) vehicles and tankers;

2,928 (+17) special vehicles and other equipment.

