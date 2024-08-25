Russia loses 1,190 more soldiers in war against Ukraine
Sunday, 25 August 2024, 08:20
Russian forces have lost 1,190 more soldiers (both killed and wounded), 5 tanks and 47 artillery systems over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 607,680 (+1,190) military personnel;
- 8,547 (+5) tanks;
- 16,631 (+11) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,396 (+47) artillery systems;
- 1,171 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 936 (+1) air defence systems;
- 367 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,095 (+31) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,444 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 23,475 (+92) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,928 (+17) special vehicles and other equipment.
