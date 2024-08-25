Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson

A woman has been killed in a Russian strike on a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian forces have struck a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. The building has been destroyed in the attack. Emergency workers retrieved the body of a woman from under the rubble".

Details: Prokudin added that the deceased is currently being identified.

