Russian attack civilian in Kherson with UAV

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 23 August 2024, 21:36
Russian attack civilian in Kherson with UAV
Stock photo: Getty Images

In Kherson's Dniprovskyi district, the Russian military used a drone to assault a civilian.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, a 48-year-old man suffered a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his hip.

The victim was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Previously: Around 17:30 on 23 August, Russian forces targeted the city of Kherson with artillery, leaving a 62-year-old woman injured.

