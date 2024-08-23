Russian attack civilian in Kherson with UAV
Friday, 23 August 2024, 21:36
In Kherson's Dniprovskyi district, the Russian military used a drone to assault a civilian.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: Reportedly, a 48-year-old man suffered a mine-explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his hip.
Advertisement:
The victim was admitted to hospital for treatment.
Previously: Around 17:30 on 23 August, Russian forces targeted the city of Kherson with artillery, leaving a 62-year-old woman injured.
Support UP or become our patron!