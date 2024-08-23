Russian forces attack Kherson yet again: woman, 62, injured

Russian forces have targeted the city of Kherson with artillery once again, leaving a 62-year-old woman injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The attack took place around 17:30 on Friday, 23 August. Doctors diagnosed the woman with blast and craniocerebral injuries and a concussion.

She was treated on the spot and refused to be taken to hospital.

