Russian forces attack Kherson yet again: woman, 62, injured
Friday, 23 August 2024, 19:24
Russian forces have targeted the city of Kherson with artillery once again, leaving a 62-year-old woman injured.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Details: The attack took place around 17:30 on Friday, 23 August. Doctors diagnosed the woman with blast and craniocerebral injuries and a concussion.
She was treated on the spot and refused to be taken to hospital.
