Two civilians killed, child injured in Russian attack on residential area in Kherson

Anastasia ProtzSaturday, 24 August 2024, 15:30
Two civilians killed, child injured in Russian attack on residential area in Kherson
The aftermath of a Russian attack. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck a residential area in the city of Kherson on the afternoon of 24 August, leaving two men dead and a one-year-old boy injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "The investigation has found that the invaders opened fire on one of the residential areas in Kherson at around 11:00 on 24 August 2024.

Early reports indicate that they used artillery [for the attack]."

Details: A 55-year-old man reportedly sustained fatal injuries. A 58-year-old man and a 1-year-old boy were also injured in the bombardment. The child was taken to an intensive care unit with a blast injury and a shrapnel wound.

Later, Roman Mrochko reported that the 58-year-old man who had been severely injured in the Russian attack on Kherson's Dniprovskyi district died in hospital.

