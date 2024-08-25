Zelenskyy to India: If you stop importing Russian oil, Putin will face challenges

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has urged India to stop importing Russian oil, citing the fact that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will face significant challenges.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Indian media agencies

Quote: "I believe the Indian government understands this. We will gladly work on alternative solutions. You are a big country; we’re talking here not about millions, but about billions returning to Putin, to Russia, and then being used by him, because he officially now has a war economy.

This implies that the priority is war rather than peace. Not only for its military, but also for its economy, which is primed for war if billions of dollars arrive from any market, including India, Arab countries, and China.

Of course, this benefits him greatly, so he should feel that war is a very expensive and costly thing, as should his society, because even if he does not receive billions, he will not feel it.

He is stealing billions from his people. They are poor, so he did not feel it; however, if his society does, they will push him to peace.

This is critical because his society is either unaware of what is going on or understands and supports him. There is media influence in their country because Putin has complete control over the media and social media...

If you stop importing oil, Putin will face huge challenges."

Zelenskyy also said that he spoke with Indian Prime Minister Modi about the path to peace: "We will be happy to discuss his ideas, we will be happy to talk about it. But we are not ready to use our territories as one of the cornerstones of the proposal, we do not exchange people and territories for peace proposals."

"PM Modi values peace more than President Putin. See what the issue is? The problem is that Putin does not want this. I am not sure what they are talking about there, what the details are with Putin... But I told the Prime Minister, you should be careful with who you are speaking with. He says he wants peace, but then attacks a hospital."

Details: Zelenskyy went on to say that for Ukrainians, Putin is a killer. He also stated that Putin's remarks about the alleged desire for peace, as well as the attack on the hospital on the day of Modi's visit, show either disrespect for India or a loss of control over his own armed forces.

The President of Ukraine went on to say that Putin is not as smart as he appears to be on Russian television.

