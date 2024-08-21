All Sections
K2 Promotions confirms date and venue of Usyk-Fury rematch

Stanislav LysakWednesday, 21 August 2024, 20:20
Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. Stock photo: Getty Images

The second fight between WBO, WBA, and WBC world champion Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) will be held on 21 December.

Source: Klitschko brothers promotion company K2 Promotions, as reported by Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The evening of boxing will be hosted by Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's capital, as was the first fight, which ended with the Ukrainian winning by split decision (115-112, 113-114, 114-113). The bout will take place in the heavyweight category (above 91 kg).

It should be noted that the status of absolute world champion will not be at stake in the rematch, as Oleksandr has vacated the IBF belt. The Ukrainian will give up the belt for the battle between interim champion Daniel Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) and Anthony Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs).

Background: On the night of 18-19 May, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury, becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis and the first to hold all four heavyweight belts.

