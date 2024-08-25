Ukrainian canoeist Liudmyla Luzan wins gold at World Championships in crown race

The Ukrainian national team won a gold medal on the final day of the 2024 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships.

Details: Three-time Olympic medallist Liudmyla Luzan won the 500 m single sculls event.

Luzan, 27, confidently won the preliminary heats, and in the final, despite a close fight in the first half of the race, she managed to develop an advantage of more than 2 seconds over her opponents.

This is Liudmyla Luzan's fourth gold medal at the World Championships. In 2022, she won the 500 m and 1000 m single sculls, and in 2021, she triumphed in the 500 m double sculls with Anastasiia Rybachok.

Luzan claimed silver in the 500 m duo with Rybachok at the 2024 Games but missed out on an individual medal. The 500 m single sculls isn't an Olympic event, and Liudmyla didn't make it to the final in the 200 m race.

Background: Earlier, at the World Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Ukrainian athletes Yurii Vandiuk and Pavlo Borsuk secured bronze in the 1000 m canoe double event.

