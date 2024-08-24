Zelenskyy confers awards upon Summer Olympics winners and gets world champion's belt from Usyk as gift

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with the Paris Summer Olympic Games winners and medallists and conferred state awards upon them, while boxer Oleksandr Usyk gave Zelenskyy his WBC heavyweight world championship belt as a gift.

Details: Zelenskyy decorated Olympic boxing champion Oleksandr Khyzhniak with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, 4th class. He also conferred the Order of Princess Olha, 1st class, upon Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Olympic high jump champion.

He also conferred awards upon the Olympians, including the Orders of Merit 2nd and 3rd class and the Orders of Princess Olha, 2nd and 3rd class. Coaches of Ukrainian athletes also obtained awards and honorary titles.

At the end of the meeting, the Olympians presented the President with a Paris 2024 poster created by French illustrator Ugo Gattoni and signed by Ukrainian athletes.

Boxer Oleksandr Usyk presented Zelenskyy with his WBC heavyweight world championship belt. The athlete won it back in 2018, and this year, in May, he regained it in a fight against Tyson Fury, becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion for all four boxing titles. This particular belt was made specifically for this fight, reports the website of Ukraineʼs President.

Zelenskyy also decorated Oleksandr Usyk and two-time Olympic champion Olha Kharlan with the Order of Freedom on Saturday during the Independence Day celebrations on Sophia Square in Kyiv, and recently presented them with the National Legend of Ukraine award.

