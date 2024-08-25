All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Two more settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast captured by Ukrainian forces

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 August 2024, 21:38
Zelenskyy: Two more settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast captured by Ukrainian forces
Zelenskyy and Syrskyi. Stock photo: the Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported the advance of Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and said they have gained control of two more settlements.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "I just spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. We are advancing in Kursk Oblast – by one to three kilometres. We have taken control of two more settlements. Active operations are underway in another settlement. We are replenishing our ‘exchange fund’."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had also discussed defensive actions of Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast with Syrskyi.

"The most attention is on Novohrodivka and Vodiane, where the assaults are most intense," Zelenskyy said.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyKursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: I'm all for diplomacy, but not at the expense of 30% of our territories
Zelensky offers to hold second Peace Summit in India, but with one condition
Zelenskyy: Russian air defence protects Putin's dachas, but not Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: