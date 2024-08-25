Zelenskyy: Two more settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast captured by Ukrainian forces

Zelenskyy and Syrskyi. Stock photo: the Office of the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported the advance of Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, and said they have gained control of two more settlements.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "I just spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. We are advancing in Kursk Oblast – by one to three kilometres. We have taken control of two more settlements. Active operations are underway in another settlement. We are replenishing our ‘exchange fund’."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had also discussed defensive actions of Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast with Syrskyi.

"The most attention is on Novohrodivka and Vodiane, where the assaults are most intense," Zelenskyy said.

Support UP or become our patron!