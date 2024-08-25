All Sections
Zelenskyy convenes major meeting focusing on traitors

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 25 August 2024, 21:44
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: AFP via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will convene a meeting of the heads of law enforcement and a number of other agencies on 26 August to discuss traitors to the state and their flight from Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Regarding those individuals who work against our state – traitors of Ukraine who assisted Russian aggression or justify it, who fled from Ukraine to evade responsibility – our state needs clear answers regarding such people. Clear accountability. All these ‘comrades’ must get what they deserve, no matter where they hide or where they flee. 

I have scheduled a meeting for tomorrow with the heads of Ukraine's law enforcement agencies – the Security Service, Interior Ministry, and State Bureau of Investigation – as well as the heads of NABU [the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine], SAP [the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office], the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General, and intelligence representatives. There are many issues that need to be discussed at this meeting, and conclusions that must be drawn."

Background:

  • Ukrainska Pravda sources in law enforcement report that Artem Dmytruk, an independent member of the Ukrainian parliament who protected the Moscow Patriarchate Church in Ukraine, illegally left the country on 24 August, travelling first to Moldova and then to Italy.
  • On 25 August, Andrii Kostin, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, served Dmytruk with a notice of suspicion for assault, including on a police officer, attempted theft of firearms, and other offences.
  • Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have also opened criminal proceedings under Article 332.3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).
  • An investigative team from the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is at work in the city of Odesa, conducting investigative actions in the criminal proceedings regarding Dmytruk’s illegal departure abroad.

