Zelensky offers to hold second Peace Summit in India, but with one condition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in favour of holding the second Peace Summit in a country of the Global South and has offered to hold it in India.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Indian media, released by the President's press service on Sunday

Quote: "I really believe that the second Peace Summit should be preferably held in a country of the Global South. And we are really transparent. There are countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, like Türkiye (Switzerland as well, but this is a different direction) with whom we are negotiating the second summit.

Advertisement:

I absolutely support and have shared the idea with Prime Minister Modi, to hold the Global Peace Summit in India. It is a great country, a great democracy.

But I want to be clear. This applies not only to India, but to any state that would agree to host the Summit – we cannot hold the Peace Summit in a country that has not yet joined the Summit communiqué. No one is putting pressure on anyone, but it is logical."

Details: Zelensky said that he had discussed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi all the issues of the communiqué of the first Peace Summit and all the issues that were discussed there.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As for the children. There are several countries that want to help in this matter [the bringing back of Ukrainian children from Russia and Russian-occupied territories – ed.]. There will never be enough of them. We will be happy if India joins this part of the peace formula – the bringing back of children, the humanitarian part. In consideration of the neutrality of your status.

Although none of the points and none of the signals that were made at the summit relate to weapons. So I think India can choose any of these points, join any topic, and can come with its own vision, its own views, and so on. We are ready for an open and honest dialogue."

Support UP or become our patron!