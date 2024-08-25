Zelenskyy: I'm all for diplomacy, but not at the expense of 30% of our territories

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasised that Ukraine is not willing to give up territory, people or values in exchange for peace.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Indian media agencies

Quote: "The third aspect is the path to peace. We also talked about this with the Prime Minister [Narendra Modi – ed.]. Of course he talked about peace, and we will be happy to discuss his ideas, we will be happy to talk about it.

Advertisement:

However, we are not ready to include our territories as one of the options for proposals. We do not exchange people or territories for proposals, nor do we trade our values, our freedom, or our democracy. This is not something we are willing to sacrifice. We can talk through other aspects and look into some options...."

Details: At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed his belief that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin does not want peace.

He added that all that can be heard today from representatives of various countries with regard to ending the war in Ukraine is "political statements, this is not the way, no specifics". He said "no one has any plan".

Advertisement:

"When you say ‘diplomacy’ – I'm all for it, but I would like to see concrete steps, and it must not be at the expense of 30% of our state or at the expense of our population. If there is such a plan, we are all for it," Zelenskyy added.

Support UP or become our patron!