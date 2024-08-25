Zelenskyy urges partners to deliver on delayed defence packages for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukraine's partners to fulfil their commitments to supply weapons and air defence systems for Ukraine in full and on time.

Source: evening address by Zelenskyy

Quote: "We also need to ensure there are no delays in logistics for our defence, so that our warriors can act according to the needs of the front.

Advertisement:

Currently, we have some high-profile announcements of defence packages from our partners for Ukraine that have not been fully implemented for months. We also have agreements on air defence that are still being implemented. This is especially important with the new school year approaching."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that "time equals losses" and "the longer we have to wait, the more damage Russia will have time to inflict".

"All our talks with leaders, all negotiations are focused on this – on the speed and strength of joint decisions, on fulfilling our agreements. The world must not forget for a single day that together, we are stronger than any terrorist. But to achieve this, we must truly do everything to ensure the terrorist [Russia – ed.] loses," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!