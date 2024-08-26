All Sections
At least 247 Russian soldiers captured in Kursk Oblast – WP

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 26 August 2024, 02:44
Ukrainian officer. Photo: GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

The Washington Post, having studied more than 100 videos and photographs taken since the beginning of the Kursk operation, has confirmed the capture of at least 247 Russian soldiers.

Source: The Washington Post

Details: This includes video footage shot by the Ukrainian soldiers themselves and footage taken by a Washington Post photographer at a prisoner of war camp where Russian conscripts are held, among others.

The article also notes that young Russian soldiers appeared to surrender without resistance.

The Washington Post noted that the journalists had not checked all the videos and photos of prisoners that continue to appear online and therefore assumes that the number of Russian military personnel captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is much higher.

Background: On 18 August, The New York Times reported that a Ukrainian prison in the country's north had accommodated 320 prisoners of war from Kursk Oblast, 80% of whom were conscripts.

Support UP or become our patron!

