Ukraine liberates 115 more prisoners of war from Russian captivity – photos, video

Anastasia ProtzSaturday, 24 August 2024, 14:08
Ukrainian prisoners of war liberated from Russian captivity. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

Ukraine has liberated 115 more Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russian captivity.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Quote: "Today, 115 more of our defenders have been brought back home. These are soldiers from the National Guard, the Armed Forces, the Navy and the State Border Guard Service."

Details: The president also expressed gratitude to all units replenishing the prisoners-of-war exchange pool.

"This brings the liberation of our soldiers and civilians from Russian captivity closer. I am thankful to our team, our partners and the UAE for helping bring our people home," Zelenskyy added.

 
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The Coordination Headquarters noted that all those freed in the 55th POW swap are conscripts, including some who were captured by Russian forces in the early months of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

 
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Among those released are 9 Ukrainian soldiers illegally convicted by Russia, sailors, 3 border guards, and 82 defenders of Mariupol (fifty of whom defended Azovstal Steelworks).

 
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Additionally, six officers from Ukraine's National Guard, who were part of the garrison guarding the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, along with soldiers who defended Kyiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Luhansk oblasts, are coming back home.

 
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote from the Coordination Headquarters: "Many of the liberated Ukrainian soldiers are facing health issues due to injuries and Russia's disregard for international humanitarian law during their captivity. All of them will undergo medical examinations, receive necessary treatment and psychological support, reintegrate into society, and receive their rightful payments."

